Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

French President Emmanuel Macron sailed to a re-election victory on April 24 with 58.5% of the vote over populist challenger Marine Le Pen's 41.4%. But his mandate to govern France has taken a hit.According to a voting day Ipsos Sopra Steria poll , 42% of second-round voters who ultimately chose Macron, only did so to block Le Pen - routinely portrayed as dangerously far-right in the mainstream French press - and not because they overtly support Macron and his program. The President even acknowledged this phenomenon in his victory speech media outlets referred to other European leaders breathing a sigh of relief that Macron remained at the helm of one of the leading European nations - namely German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.The sociological details of the final-round voting speak volumes., according to the Ipsos Sopra Steria poll . Another survey, by Harris Interactive, found that 77% of the executive or management class chose Macron, while 67% of blue-collar workers and 57% of employees favored Le Pen.Macron also benefited overwhelmingly from the backing of 72% of voters over age 65, according to the survey. And 76% of the far left's second-round voters turned to Macron, undoubtedly to block Le Pen and just as their leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the France Unbowed party, had requested.And in Guadeloupe, whose population famously resisted Covid mandates and restrictions (and which Le Pen opposes), the National Rally candidate bested Macron, with 70% of the vote.Next up, Macron risks running into trouble holding his current large majority in the French National Assembly, which has allowed him to ram through virtually any law that he wants. Longstanding tradition suggests that French voters will now use the upcoming legislative elections in June to recalibrate the balance of power away from Macron.But relying, post-electorally, on Macron showing some kind of potential future goodwill and benevolence, and prioritizing the interests of average citizens over those of establishment elites, doesn't seem to be the best game plan. And if he doesn't, expect the rise of anti-establishment populism to continue.