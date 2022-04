© San Jose Police Department



3-month-old Brandon Cuellar found alive after being taken from home in San Jose, California.A 3-month-old baby kidnapped from his grandmother's home in San Jose, California, was found safe and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said Tuesday."The family does not recognize this suspect," police wrote on Twitter Police said no Amber Alert was issued because authorities don't have a vehicle description or license plate, and would activate one once investigators learned that information.Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.Police described the suspect as a dark-complexioned Hispanic male with shirt hair. He was wearing black pants and a dark blue shirt with gray shoes, a gray baseball cap and a black face mask.San Jose is located about 50 miles from San Francisco.