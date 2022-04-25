"Transparency is a key tool in the fight against COVID-19. Secrecy is a breeding ground for distrust and skepticism, and it has no place in public agreements with pharmaceutical companies. The European Commission's refusal to provide transparency on its vaccine contracts affects the public's confidence in the EU's ability to obtain the best possible outcome for its citizens. With this case, we will fight for the public's right to information."
"We are in an ongoing pandemic, as well as an ongoing fight against misinformation. Confidentiality under the guise of trade secrets only fuels uncertainty and fear. Purchases made with public money should come with public information, definitely in matters of health. We are holding our ground against the Commission's refusal to be transparent with contracts."More:
The MEPs are asking for disclosure regarding the price of the vaccine's unit, advance payments, donations, liability and indemnification, challenge the Commission argumentation on commercial confidentiality and moreover argue that there is an overriding public interest in having access to the contracts.
Comment: