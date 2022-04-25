© AP Photo / Jeremias Gonzalez

More than 60 percent of French voters do not want President Emmanuel Macron to get a majority in the National Assembly in the coming parliamentary elections that will be held in June, a new poll reveals.The survey was conducted on Sunday, among 1,300 French voters, after the first results of the presidential election runoff were published.Asked about who they would favour as prime minister, 46 percent chose Marine Le Pen, 44 percent said they favoured Jean-Luc Melenchon, while 8 percent sided with Valerie Pecresse (the presidential candidate from The Republicans party).The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday, 24 April. The French Interior Ministry said after processing 100 percent of the ballots that Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won with 58.55 percent of the votes, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen secured 41.45 percent.During the first round, held on 10 April, Macron won 27.84 percent, while Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.