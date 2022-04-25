Two men and a woman have been stabbed and several others injured by a suspected lone attacker in a market town in Warwickshire.inside a shop in Bedworth, near Coventry, at 8am on Saturday.One of the victims, a man in his 20s, was in a stable condition in hospital on Saturday evening, while the second man and a woman had been discharged.Police said the suspect, who allegedly had to be tasered during his arrest, will have his mental health assessed.'One of our customers was going into the town, the man had a go at him, then they came back up here covered in blood', the shopkeeper told the Coventry Telegraph.The suspected attacker allegedly threatened people as he stormed up and down Leicester Road, near to the One Stop store in the town.Police have since issued an appeal for other potential victims to come forward.A Warwickshire Police spokesman said: 'Officers were called to reports that a number of people had been assaulted -Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins described it as a 'nasty incident' and appealed for anyone else injured to come forward.He said: 'This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.'The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.'We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted.'If you were approached or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch. Any information you may have could really assist with our investigation.'Anyone with information, or with dashcam or phone footage of the Coventry Road and Gilbert Close area between 7.45am and 8.05am should call 101 quoting incident number 91 of 23 April.Details can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.