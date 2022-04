© Stringer/Anadolu Agency



"the militant asked us to move away from the place because he did not want to target women or children."

There is a reason why Israel is insistent on linking the series of attacks carried out by Palestinians recently to a specific location, namely the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.to reassure its citizens that the situation is under control.Indeed, on 9 April, the Israeli army had stormed the Jenin refugee camp, killing a Palestinian and wounding ten others.If we examine the events starting with the(Bir Al Saba') - which resulted in the- including two army officers - we will reach an obvious conclusion:Spontaneous Palestinian retaliation to the violence of the Israeli occupation rarely follows this pattern in terms of timing or style. All the attacks, with the exception of Beersheba, were carried out using firearms.as indicated by the amateur videos of some of the events and statements by Israeli eyewitnesses,An example was the 27 March Hadera event, carried out by two cousins, Ayman and Ibrahim Ighbariah, from the Arab town of Umm Al-Fahm, inside Israel. IUnlike Palestinian attacks carried out during the Second Palestinian Intifada (2000-05) in response to Israeli violence in the occupied territories,and clearly aimed at shaking Israel's false sense of security and undermining the country's intelligence services. In the Bnei Brak attack, on 29 March, for example, an Israeli woman who was at the scene told reporters thatWhile Israeli intelligence reports have recently warned of a "wave of terrorism" ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, they clearly had little conception of what type of violence, or where and how Palestinians would strike.Following the Beersheba attack,considering that Daesh had also claimed responsibility.as it became obvious that the other Palestinian attackers had other political affiliations or, as in the Bnei Brak case, no known affiliation at all.The confusion and misinformation continued for days. Shortly after the Tel Aviv attack, Israeli media, citing official sources, spoke of two attackers, alleging that one was trapped in a nearby building. This was untrue as there was only one attacker and he was killed, though hours later in a different city.A number of Palestinian workers were quickly rounded up in Tel Aviv on suspicion of being the attackers simply because they looked Arab, evidence of the chaotic Israeli approach. Indeed, following each event,Israeli officials contributed to the frenzy, with far-right politicians, such as leading hordes of other extremists in rampages in occupied Jerusalem.Instead of urging calm and displaying confidence, the country's ownhe said in a video statement. However, if Israel's solution to any form of Palestinian resistance was more guns, Palestinians would have been pacified long ago.They include the child, Imad Hashash, 15, killed on 24 August while filming the invasion on his mobile phone.However, it was an exercise in futility, as it was Israeli violence in Jenin throughout the years that led to the armed resistance that continues to emanate from the camp. Palestinians, whether in Jenin or elsewhere, fight back because they are denied basic human rights, have no political horizon, live in extreme poverty, have no true leadership and feel abandoned by the so-called international community.Statements by Abbas reflect his detachment from the reality of Israeli violence, military occupation and apartheid throughout Palestine. True to form, Abbas quickly condemned the Tel Aviv attack, as he did the previous ones, making the same reference every time regarding the need to maintain "stability" and to prevent "further deterioration of the situation", according to the official Wafa news agency.What stability is Abbas referring to, when Palestinian suffering has been compounded by growing settler violence, illegal settlement expansion, land theft, and, thanks to recent international events, food insecurity as well?Israeli officials and media are, once again, conveniently placing the blame largely on Jenin, a tiny stretch of an overpopulated area. By doing so,one that is adjacent to the Israeli border and can be easily 'dealt with'.An Israeli military operation in the camp may serve Bennett's political agenda, convey a sense of strength, and win back some in his disenchanted political constituency. But it is all a temporary fix. Attacking Jenin now will make no difference in the long run. After all, the camp rose from the ashes of its near-total destruction by the Israeli military in April 2002.Naqab, Umm Al Fahm, the West Bank. The seeds of this territorial connectivity are linked to the Israeli war of last May and the subsequent Palestinian rebellion, which erupted in every part of Palestine, including Palestinian communities inside Israel.itself resulting from these very 'military solutions'. If Israel continues to subjugate the Palestinian people under the current system of military occupation and deepening apartheid, Palestinians will surely continue to respond until their oppressive reality is changed. No amount of Israeli violence can alter this truth.