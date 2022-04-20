© Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP



Actor Johnny Depp returned to the stand Wednesday for testimony in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a day after he denied her allegations of domestic abuse.Depp took the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court after nearly three hours of testimony on Tuesday.Most of his Day 1 testimony focused on his descriptions of a difficult childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after an aborted music career and his early relationship with Heard after meeting her on the 2011 film "The Rum Diary." The two married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.Depp said that Heard made little digs at him, demeaned and berated him. The insults escalated into full-fledged circular arguments from which there was "no way in or out," Depp said."It was sort of a rapid fire, sort of endless parade of insults," Depp said.He added: "Ms Heard was unable to be wrong. It just didn't happen. She couldn't be wrong."Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. Depp has not yet addressed those accusations in detail, beyond dismissing them on Tuesday as false and heinous.She never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she sought a restraining order against him.Heard's lawyers say the article is accurate and does not defame him. They say Depp's ruined reputation is the result of his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the accusations of drug addiction "grossly embellished," though he acknowledged trying every drug known to man and that he started abusing medication at age 11 when he snuck his mother's "nerve pills."