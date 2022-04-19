© Brian Lawless/PA



A 22-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court charged with murdering two men in the town earlier this week.Yousef Palani of Markievicz Heights Sligo is also charged with assault causing serious harm to another man in Sligo on April 9th last.The accused was charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Carton Heights in Sligo on April 10th last.He was further charged with murdering Michael Snee at City View in Sligo on April 12th.During a brief hearing before Judge Sandra Murphy he was further charged with an assault at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9th.Detective Garda Conor Jordan told the court he arrested the accused on Thursday at Sligo Garda station at 2.57pm and charged him with the murder of Aidan Moffitt.The accused made no reply after caution.Garda Gary Connelly told Judge Murphy that he arrested the accused and charged him with the murder of Michael Snee at 2.55pm on Thursday.After being cautioned the defendant replied: "No, I understand that Gary".Garda Kevin O'Hora told the court that when he charged the accused this afternoon with an assault causing serious harm on April 9th at Cleveragh Road, he made no reply after caution.Defending solicitor Gerry McGovern told Judge Murphy that there would be no application for bail and the accused was remanded in custody to appear at Sligo District Court by video link on April 21st.Mr McGovern asked that his client be placed on suicide watch by the prison service.He told Judge Murphy that he was also asking for an immediate psychiatric assessment . "This is quite an urgent case ," he said asking the judge to direct that the defendant by assessed "immediately" rather than in a week or two. He said this should be done by a psychiatrist attached to the prison service or "one from Dundrum"."I would ask that it be marked urgent," Mr Govern added.Judge Murphy directed that a psychiatric assessment be carried out immediately and said that "out of an abundance of caution" she would direct that any medical treatment necessary be provided.On the application of Mr McGovern she granted the accused free legal aid.The solicitor told the court that Yousef Palani was unemployed and "not in a position to meet the charges without legal aid".On his application Judge Murphy appointed Mr John Anderson solicitor.The defendant, who was dressed in grey sweat pants and sweat shirt, did not speak during the court hearing. He consulted briefly with his solicitor before being led from the courtroom.A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse before the accused was driven in a side entrance.