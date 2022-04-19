© John MACDOUGALL / AFP



Sigmar Gabriel says Berlin has every right to refute false narratives spread by Kiev.Sigmar Gabriel, who served as Germany's top diplomat from 2017 to 2018, says the current government in Berlin can and should defend itself against "conspiracy theories" leveled at it by the likes of Ukrainian Ambassador Andrey Melnik.Zakharova suggested that officials in Berlin should try to imagine how they would feel "if such a monster was to grow near Germany," simply because "Washington wanted to turn a neighboring country into a bull terrier that would be set on the Germans."As for Gabriel's assessment of German-Ukrainian diplomatic relations, he singled out one more example of conspiracy theories allegedly spread by Ukrainian officials and lapped up by the German media -The former official in Merkel's government described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to recall an invitation to Ukraine for President Steinmeier as "unprecedented" and irritating. However, Gabriel acknowledged that Kiev's emotional reaction was understandable under the exceptional circumstances the country is facing. He proceeded to admit to certain shortcomings Germany's leadership had made in assessing Russia in recent years, as well as its failure to heed warnings coming from some Eastern European nations. Gabriel urged German politicians to accept fair criticism.On Tuesday, Steinmeier revealed that a planned trip to Kiev would not take place as he "wasn't wanted" in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia were all received by Zelensky on Wednesday.Ukrainian officials have criticized the German president on multiple occasions over his alleged connections with the Russian leadership.