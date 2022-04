© Sean Gallup/Getty Images



Logistical problems

under international law, we would then be a party to the war."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is delaying a final decision over whether to give Ukraine high-end tanks for its battle against Russia, despite pressure from several other top officials, according to four people familiar with the deliberations.A decision on the matter was initially expected this week. But it's now in limbo as the Social Democrat chancellor — much to the frustration of his governing coalition partners — argues Germany should first reach a common position with Western allies on the subject before delivering such heavy military equipment, the officials said."We're setting in motion everything that's right and sensible," the chancellor told the Bundestag on Wednesday when asked about tank deliveries. YetHe added: "I believe that this is precisely an issue where it would be a grave mistake for Germany to take a special role and a special path."NATO foreign ministers discussed military support for Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday but did not offer any specifics regarding tank supplies.Yet as it appeared the war would likely last longer, officials say they started to consider battlefield supplies that Ukraine could use at a later stage.in eastern Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to Western officials.While Cabinet members have so far refrained from public criticism — Baerbock has only indicated to reporters that she's in favor of delivering more advanced weapon systems — lawmakers have been more outspoken.The Greens' Anton Hofreiter, chair of the Bundestag's European affairs committee, said it was important that Germany shows "leadership" in the EU and NATO and does not hide behind other countries."I'm in favor of repealing the German Cabinet decision not to supply heavy weapons as soon as possible," Hofreiter told POLITICO.The FDP's Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the Bundestag's defense committee, also urged Scholz in an interview with the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper to "swiftly" approve the delivery of tanks.Social Democrat Michael Roth, the chair of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, backed the chancellor's argument, saying that "we need an understanding within NATO on the delivery of heavy equipment such as tanks."However,WhileGermany is specifically considering sending "Marder" light tanks, armored vehicles equipped with anti-tank missiles. The German defense company Rheinmetall has signaled it could provide 100 such tanks, which are currently standing on the firm's grounds, officials said.Politicians are also discussing whether Berlin could similarly supply its world-class, heavy-combat "Leopard" tanks to Ukraine.said the Greens' Hofreiter."The lists are there, the German government knows about them, but unfortunately it remains silent until today," Melnyk said.There are logistical problems, though:, the officials said.Strack-Zimmermann warned thatBaerbock, the foreign minister, said earlier this week that Berlin was seeking to solve "technical problems in the delivery and use" of more advanced weapons for Kyiv.Another practical problem: Because the tanks standing on the Rheinmetall groundsto Ukraine and later replace the army's tanks with the refurbished ones.However, one official from Germany's defense ministry, led by Scholz's Social Democratic Party colleague Christine Lambrecht, cautioned thatwithin the NATO alliance.Thorsten Benner, director of the Global Public Policy Institute think tank in Berlin, argued that Germany, which has faced criticism for opposing tougher energy sanctions on Russia because of its dependency on Russian gas, should compensate for this by delivering tanks."I think it's of central importance for German credibility that we don't put the brakes on everywhere, but that there is also an area where we lead," he said. "And especially if it is currently impossible for Germany to stop the gas payments, which bring Putin billions, in the foreseeable future, then battle tanks would be a good alternative."