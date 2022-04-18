Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health agency funded research in China tracking Chinese prostitutes as young as 16-years-old.
The unearthed studies, published in 2012 and 2013, follow Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) supporting "killer" bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Chinese Communist Party-run lab is believed by many to be the source of COVID-19 given its links to the military and controversial gain-of-function research.
Comment: The Wuhan labs were US backed, not Chinese, this is further supported by the evidence of US bioweapons research in numerous other countries across the planet. Moreover, the evidence suggests that the coronavirus likely leaked from Fort Detrick, which was temporarily shutdown over a safety breach in August 2019, shortly after covid was detected in multiple regions across the planet.
A study from March of 2013 - "Drug Use and Sex Work: Competing Risk Factors for Newly Acquired HIV in Yunnan, China" - also counts funding from Fauci's NIAID.
"This study was Supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of National Institutes of Health (U19 AI51915) under China Integrated Programs for Research on AIDS (CIPRA); The Twelfth Five-year Plan (number 2012ZX10001001-013); National Natural Science Foundation of China (number 81001291)," explains the paper. The National Pulse has previously exposed the deep relationship between fellow study funder National Natural Science Foundation of China and China's military.
"A cross-sectional study of 1642 female sex workers (FSWs) was conducted in Honghe Prefecture of Yunnan Province. Interviewed-questionnaires were administrated to collect information on sexual partnerships, condom use and illicit drug using behaviors etc.," adds the paper's summary.
Researchers funded by Fauci "recruited local FSWs from various commercial sex venues including karaoke halls, hair and beauty salon, night clubs to participate in this study" using the following criteria:
1) residing in Gejiu or Kaiyuan at the time of interview 2) at least 16 years of age 3) a reported a history of commercial sex in the last three months 4) willing and able to provide written informed consent."The median age of sexual debut was 18 years, and 21 years for the median age at which participants began sex work," explains the paper.
A separate but similar study from November 2013 - "HIV Incidence and Associated Risk Factors Among Female Sex Workers in a High HIV-Prevalence Area of China" - also counted support from Fauci's NIAID.
"We conducted a cross-sectional study on prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and syphilis among female sex workers (FSWs) recruited from different types of venues in 6 cities in China," explains the study's abstract.
"Eligibility to participate in the study included age 916 years; ability to give an informed consent; and having provided commercial sex for money or goods within the previous 3 months," reads the criteria for study subjects.
Comment: One wonders why Fauci's NIAID was particularly interested in Chinese sufferers of HIV? It's notable that, over in Russia, Putin sounded the alarm that the USAF was taking biological samples from Russians claiming it was for genetic research. And, since then, it has emerged that in Ukraine a number of its many bioweapons laboratories were stationed near Russia's border, and Russia's space chief alleged that some of these weapons were intended to target specific ethnicity, and the reproductive capabilities females: