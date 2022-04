© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Strange thing for an American agency to be funding.Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health agency funded research in China tracking Chinese prostitutes as young as 16-years-old.The Chinese Communist Party- run lab is believed by many to be the source of COVID-19 given its links to the military and controversial gain-of-function research."This study was Supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of National Institutes of Health (U19 AI51915) under China Integrated Programs for Research on AIDS (CIPRA); The Twelfth Five-year Plan (number 2012ZX10001001-013); National Natural Science Foundation of China (number 81001291)," explains the paper. The National Pulse has previously exposed the deep relationship between fellow study funder National Natural Science Foundation of China and China's military The study sought "to investigate the HIV incidence and its related factors among female sex workers (FSWs) in a high prevalence area where injection drug use is also widely documented.""A cross-sectional study of 1642 female sex workers (FSWs) was conducted in Honghe Prefecture of Yunnan Province. Interviewed-questionnaires were administrated to collect information on sexual partnerships, condom use and illicit drug using behaviors etc.," adds the paper's summary.including karaoke halls, hair and beauty salon, night clubs to participate in this study" using the following criteria:for the median age at which participants began sex work," explains the paper."We conducted a cross-sectional study onamong female sex workers (FSWs) recruited from different types of venues in 6 cities in China," explains the study's abstract."Eligibility to participate in the study included age 916 years; ability to give an informed consent; and having provided commercial sex for money or goods within the previous 3 months," reads the criteria for study subjects.