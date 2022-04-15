© Tony Dejak

The former president expressed doubt that Elon Musk would be able to make Twitter less "boring" for him.During the Americano Media broadcast on Wednesday, Trump, once famous for his endless stream of tweets and later banned from all major social media platforms, was asked to comment on the news of Elon Musk's possible acquisition of Twitter.In a "non-binding proposal" to Twitter, its largest shareholder, the eccentric businessman Elon Musk said that the social media platform should be transformed to better serve its free speech "societal imperative."The ex-president was banned from Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook following the events of January 6, 2021, when a crowd of his supporters assaulted the Capitol building in Washington. The former president launched his own platform, Truth Social, but it has not achieved high levels of popularity so far.