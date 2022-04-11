© House of Commons/PA



A dramatic loss of faith in the ability of British democracy to serve the interests of UK voters is revealed in a new report that finds that donors to political parties and big businesses are now commonly viewed by the electorate as the main drivers of government policy.Disturbing evidence that millions of voters feel their voices and views go largely unheard while big money interests hold most sway is uncovered in the latest report by the IPPR thinktank, in collaboration with the Observer, on the future of democracy.The study, entitled Road to Renewal, draws on YouGov polling of 3,442 adults, which found that just 6% of voters in elections in Great Britain believe their views are the main influences behind eventual decisions on policy taken by government ministers.By contrast,Just 2% cite trade unions as the main forces behind policy decisions, which the report's authors note is "a remarkable shift since the 1970s and 1980s when concerns about overly powerful unions was widespread". The polling was jointly commissioned by IPPR, the Electoral Reform Society and Unlock Democracy.The studyIt calls for an urgent rethink by mainstream parties of how democracy works in the UK, including steps to reconnect citizens with politics and politicians throughto safeguard representative democracy, laying blame at the door of Boris Johnson's government for ignoring parliament when it can.of abuses that contributed to lack of faith in the democratic process.The public's verdict on politicians' ability to comprehend their lives is damning.IPPR warns that mainstream social democratic parties that fail to tackle the root causes of discontent with the political system jeopardise the foundations of liberal democracy and their own prospects of securing power.Parth Patel, IPPR research fellow, said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had led many leaders to praise the merits of liberal democracies over those of dictatorships, despite the many shortcomings of the former in the eyes of UK voters."In truth, democracies have not been delivering well for their citizens. Politicians and parties are increasingly out of touch, and the sway of ordinary citizens over public policy has declined. Many are opting out of political participation altogether, while large numbers have lent their support to populist challengers - signs of a protest against 'democracy as usual'."Nowhere has the rise in democratic dissatisfaction been steeper than in Anglo-Saxon democracies."Patel said mainstream political parties had too often tried to "imitate the populist agenda of their opponents, rather than to tackle the underlying causes of democratic discontent"."They must now take a long, hard look in the mirror and commit to meaningful reforms that put the voices of citizens back at the centre of democracy. 'Giving back control' should be a dividing line at the next election."