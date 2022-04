© Denver Gazette



"Both the chairman and I myself have frequently reached out to our counterparts in Russia to try to ensure that we maintain a dialogue. That's in the last — since mid-February. That's not been very successful because the Russians have not responded."

"It doesn't mean we'll stop reaching out to engage them. I think we have to have the ability to talk to the leadership."

Austin affirmed that the two Pentagon leaders have "frequently" reached out to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov but have been unsuccessful.Despite being "disappointed" by the lack of Russian engagement with him and Milley, the secretary said:The secretary spoke with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Monday, and he said during the briefing that they plan on speaking later on Thursday.The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed the importance of avoiding a possible escalation in Russia's invasion of Ukraine through its own actions and support for Ukraine, including through the creation of a de-confliction line.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said late last month.The Defense Department also postponed and later canceled theto avoid perceived escalation from Russia's perspective, and it has