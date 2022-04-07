© Bijay Chaurasia

Unvaccinated Australians who want to leave pretty much have to escape

Set Australia Free Scott Morrison...

From 25 March 2020, all Australian citizens and permanent residents must not travel outside Australia unless exempt...

From the Australian Government Health website — here it is in black and white:

Restrictions on outbound international travel for unvaccinated Australians Unvaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents



If you do not meet Australia's definition of fully vaccinated for international travel purposes, you need to apply for a travel exemption to leave Australia. For more information and how to apply see Travel exemption process to leave Australia.



Who can apply for a travel exemption



You can apply for a travel exemption if you: are travelling as part of the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the provision of aid

need urgent medical treatment that is not available in Australia

are travelling for a compelling reason and for three months or longer

for three months or longer your travel is in the national interest

you are ordinarily resident in a country other than Australia.

are travelling for your business or employer

providing critical skills or working in a critical sector.

When to apply



You need to apply for a travel exemption at least two weeks, but not more than two months, before your planned travel.



If you are travelling due to the death or critical illness of a close family member, you can apply inside this timeframe. We will prioritise your application.