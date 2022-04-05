The last two years has seen a complete bonfire of truth, particularly in the so-called free media, or Globalist Pravda, as I prefer to call it. The lies they have told people during the last two years of all things Covid have been uniquely monstrous, particularly those relating to the new technology, lipid nanoparticle, blood-clotting, cytotoxin-inducing, gene-editing mRNA injections erroneously labeled "vaccines". Whilst these things are busy wrecking the immune systems of millions of people across the globe, most of those poor people are entirely unaware of the crime committed against them, much less its origins, and so the likes of Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, and Peter Daszak continue to walk about as free men.
Yet over the past few weeks the lies have, if it were possible, gone even further into the stratosphere. On a daily basis, Western audiences are lied to about the military situation in Ukraine, as well as the global economic situation, on a scale that has left me stunned. I understand what propaganda is, but I'm not here talking about common or garden propaganda — biased or misleading information. No, I'm talking about a dedicated effort to churn out total, 100% flat out lies, with the deliberate intention of making the audience essentially believe that up is down and black is white.
I already wrote in my previous piece about the origins of the conflict in Ukraine, so I don't need to go through it in any depth here. Yet it is worth briefly recapping those things which Globalist Pravda deliberately withholds from its audiences. Such as US/NATO reneging on its promises not to move an obviously anti-Russian military alliance an inch closer to its borders; such as US/NATO inviting Ukraine into this military alliance; such as the US-financed coup carried out by Pravy Sektor and Svoboda Nazis in Kiev in 2014; such as the Western training and supplying of arms to out-and-out Nazi groups, and the ignoring of the atrocities carried out by them during an 8-year campaign of terror against the people in the East of that country; such as standing by and saying nothing as the Ukrainian Government openly stated it had no intention of fulfilling its obligations signed in Minsk in 2015 and ratified by the United Nations; and such as the installation of over 30 biological research facilities on that territory, some of which were creating bioweapons. These things are all true, but Western audiences either know nothing about them, or have them routinely dismissed as misinformation or conspiracy theories by Globalist Pravda.
Then there has been the relentless stream of lies about the military campaign, with its triumphant stories of Ukrainians driving out the Russian Armed Forces, who despite a month of trying failed to take Kiev, which they've tried ever so hard to, but ran out of fuel or food or socks. Except that none of this is remotely true. Anyone who really wishes to know what is going on from the military perspective, as opposed to being happy to be fed a diet of cowpats, should follow the excellent analysis given by the likes of The Duran, Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Scott Ritter (@RealScottRitter) and former CIA and State Department official, Larry Johnson. All of them understand that the strategy being used by the Russian military has had nothing whatsoever to do with trying to take Kiev, but rather the pinning down of forces in various cities including Kiev, in order to allow the main bulk of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass to be surrounded and either brought to surrender or destroyed. As Larry Johnson says:
"Russia's encirclement of Kiev over the past three weeks was intended to pin down a significant portion of what remains of Ukraine's military forces so that Russia could carry out offensive operations in the east and the south. Mission accomplished."He goes on to ask:
"At what point will the American people and Europe wake up and realize they have been fed a steady diet of bullshit about what is actually happening on the ground in Ukraine. I have made this point in earlier posts — why do we not see any western reporters on the frontlines with the Ukrainian forces reporting on these magnificent triumphs? Because it is a chimera - i.e., an imaginary monster compounded of incongruous parts."That he is right can be seen by the fact that the Ukrainian position has already moved significantly during talks to the conditions set by Moscow — including guaranteed neutrality, which ironically they could have agreed to without a shot being fired. But why rely on the likes of Larry Johnson when you can get the same information from one of Volodymyr Zelensky's advisors, Alexey Arestovich:
"They have practically destroyed our military industry and in many ways are finishing it off."Then there is the weird canonisation of St. Volodymyr Zelensky. Suffice it to say here that his Get of Jail Free Card of being Jewish as a reason that he can't possibly lead a Government that glorifies Ukrainian Nazis and which has incorporated them into its armed forces is laughable. Who bankrolled his election campaign and made him fantastically rich, well beyond the means of any ordinary actor-cum-President? None other than Ukrainian mafia boss, Igor Kolomoisky, whose Jewishness apparently presents no barrier to his also bankrolling the Nazi Aidar and Azov formations (and according to investigative journalist George Webb, he is also the Mr Big on the Ukrainian side behind the bioweapons research facilities). Here is a leaked video in which this ghastly person hints very strongly about what really happened in the downing of the Malaysian plane MH17 in 2014, which he describes as "a mere trifle". So the man who pays the Nazis is the man who paid St. Zelensky, something which might give people pause for thought if they were ever told about it.
Then there are the lies around the economic fallout from the "sanctions from hell". You'd think from reading the often deranged reporting in Global Pravda that Russia's economy is about to return to the Stone Age whilst the West prospers, albeit after a slight downturn. Yet the fact is Russia is largely self-sufficient in food, partly due to being forced to increase domestic production as a result of previous sanctions. It is also a leading producer of numerous other vital commodities (see here for a list of some of the major ones), which have ready markets in China, India, Pakistan, the Middle East, Africa and South America — to name but most of the world — if the US and Europeans decide they no longer want them. Turns out Russia isn't actually isolated at all, as Globalist Pravda keeps telling you. In Europe and the UK, however, foolish (or evil — take your pick) leaders have just consigned their populations to a future of massive inflation, food shortages, huge energy costs, regular blackouts (they'll call them The Energy Conservation Agenda or some such nonsense), and the realisation that "sustainable energy" is as sustainable as relying on hamsters running around wheels to provide energy for millions of people. Oh, and in the US, the result of their increasingly desperate attempts to preserve hegemony by sanctions and threats over the years has just resulted in their losing hegemony, with the dollar soon to lose its status as the world's reserve currency. Someone's going to have to come up with a bright idea of how to pay back all those trillions in debt, and my guess is it will probably involve the sorts of schemes the "Conspiracy Theorists" and Klaus Schwab have been talking about for the last couple of years.
Why has the Western media given its audience an account of the cause of this war, the military operations, of St. Zelensky and Ukrainian Nazis, and of the economic repercussions that are pure fiction? Why have they lied about the Ghost of Kiev, Snake Island, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Mariupol hospital airstrike (debunked by the pregnant lady who was filmed emerging from it), and no doubt the alleged massacre in Bucha? For the same reasons that they have poured out monstrous lies over the last two years of Covid — the lies are the cover story for something else that they are very, very keen to hide. Equally importantly, why do so many believe the blatant and obvious lies they are sold on a daily basis, no matter how obviously false? For the same reason that some people with XY chromosomes think they can be someone with XX chromosomes: it is at root a denial of reality, a preference to live by lies, rather than accepting truth and reality — even if it might be upsetting and unpalatable.
Right now I'd say that there are, broadly speaking, three views on how current events fit with the last two years:
- The belief that the current conflict in Ukraine is part of a much wider conflict in which the Russian Government has fundamentally declared Nyet to the Deep State / Globalist / New World Order.
- The belief that the current conflict in Ukraine is merely a smokescreen to divert our attention from the building of that New World Order, which Russia and China are just as much a part of as every other Schwabist puppet government out there.
- The belief that lockdowns, masks and the "vaccines" were all about Governments trying to keep us safe from a natural virus, and that Vladimir Putin woke up one morning deciding to invade an entirely benevolent country with no bioweapons facilities on its territory, headed by St. Volodymyr Zelensky, whose Jewishness is proof that his country doesn't have any Nazis, save perhaps a moderate Nazi here and there.
The third group, by contrast, has apparently not yet even noticed that there's anything to making sense of. Putting people under house arrest for a virus with a Survivability Rate of 99.9% was a perfectly reasonable thing to do. Forcing people to wear bits of cloth with holes of an order of magnitude bigger than virus particles was a perfectly reasonable thing to do. Injecting billions of people with a novel blood-clotting mRNA gene editing product with no safety data was a perfectly reasonable thing to do. Waving the flag of a foreign country which has incorporated Nazi groups into its entire Armed Forces, and which puts up statues of Hitlerite collaborators who murdered tens of thousands of Poles, Jews and Russians in World War II is a perfectly reasonable thing to do. Creating a weird cult around its leader St. Zelensky, who grants Hero of Ukraine medals to self-proclaimed Nazis, and who is financed by a mobster is a perfectly reasonable thing to do.
Ultimately, the fact that we now live in such a drain-circling civilization, where lies abound, where people lap them up, and where those who try to pick their way through this sticky web of lies to get to the truth find it increasingly hard to do so, is because this is what happens when formerly Christian nations apostatize. They give up God, so he returns the favour:
"And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done. They were filled with all manner of unrighteousness, evil, covetousness, malice. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, maliciousness. They are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless. Though they know God's righteous decree that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them." (Romans 1:28-32)Even though those words were written almost 2,000 years ago, they remain the most accurate statement on the state of our society today. It's where we're at. And the only way out is, as ever, deep repentance followed by a collective calling on to God to deliver us from our own sins, and from the utter mess of evil that now engulfs us. Do we really have to wait until the judgements that are clearly coming upon us before we do this?