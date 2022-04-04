© Janos Kummer/Getty Images



of Sunday's elections in Hungary as his conservativeamid the vote-counting. As of 9pm local time, the party is ahead with 59.99% of the votes, with 23.03% of party-list ballots counted.Despite thewith right-wing nationalist party Our Home (Mi Hazánk) trailing in third at 6.58%.Pollsters Medián had forecast a 49% win for Fidesz to 41% for United for Hungary, with Our Home expected to tie with joke party Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) for third place, with 4.5% of the vote. Budapest Business Journal has explainedwhile all votes from the rural areas, home to Orban's most enthusiastic supporters, are more likely to have been counted.While United for Hungary attempted to smear Orban as a 'Russian puppet' in the days leading up to the vote, the Hungarian leader'sgiven the European nation gets most of its energy from Russia and has no alternative sources available to meet all its fuel needs in the event of an embargo.the premier said during a campaign rally on Friday, shutting down critics by pointing out that Ukrainian PresidentSunday's election saw 67.8% of eligible voters casting ballots as of 6:30pm local time, with polls open until 7pm.and no anomalies have been reported since polling centers opened.Also under consideration in Sunday's vote was a referendum on child protection issues, which Orban's government hopes will result in a mandate to shield underage children from being taught about sexual orientation, shown sexually explicit media, or exposed to supportive portrayals of gender reassignment therapy. The United for Hungary opposition called on its supporters to attempt to invalidate the referendum by marking both "yes" and "no" for the referendum's questions.