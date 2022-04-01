Ukraine tight-lipped on alleged attack

The fire at an oil facility in Belgorod Region, Russia was caused by a Ukrainian air raid, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday morning. The incident was reported amid Russia's military campaign in the neighboring country.Gladkov saidThe exact details of the incident are yet to be clarified.The governor said two workers received non-life threatening injuries. The authorities began evacuating people from nearby areas.Videos from the scene show a large fire raging at the facility.Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov similarly said that the fireRIA Novosti quoted the emergency services as saying there was a risk of the fire spreading to additional oil storages.Emergency services said they found no increase of toxic fumes in the air.that their military helicopters conducted a successful cross-border raid and attacked an oil depot on the outskirts of the Russian city of Belgorod.in more than a month of open hostilities came from both the country's foreign ministry and defense ministry.A pair of military helicopters, likely Mi-28s,, according to the governor. A nearby print shop was reported damaged in the incident as well.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the incident on Friday, saying it did not help efforts to negotiate a peaceful resolution to the hostilities. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak dismissed the sentiment, calling Moscow an untrustworthy negotiator.Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.