Parts of Scotland have woken up to a blanket of snow this morning.

Icy conditions across Scotland are causing travel chaos for parts of the country after heavier than expected snowfall.

A yellow weather warning remained in place throughout much of the east coast and north on Thursday morning.

A lorry crashed off the A9 near Aviemore at around 5.20am. The condition of the driver is unknown.