With farmlands being bought up to offset carbon footprints across the globe with reforestation, food is not being produced, not Russia moves to a gold backed currency, Shanghai locks down all ports so most Chinese goods are not coming, fertilizer shortages already are shattering agriculture in Central and South America. Now its time to thing foraging wild edibles to keep you stocks up.●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●The Appalachian Sage http://theappalachiansage.com/purple-...Purple Dead Nettle: 12 Reasons To Pick This Early Spring Edible https://www.ruralsprout.com/purple-de...Purple Dead Nettle - Foraging, Medicinal, and Cooking Guide https://melissaknorris.com/purple-dea...Allergy Sufferers Get Ahead with Purple Dead-nettle https://wisdomoftheplantdevas.com/201...Purple Dead Nettle (Lamium purpureum) https://chestnutherbs.com/purple-dead...Purple Dead-Nettle https://ssisc.ca/purple-deadnettleCold callers shock farmers with tree-plant plea https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-601...11 more tonnes of GOLD arrives at comex vaults bringing the additions to 66 tonnes over 13 days. This may be an epic delivery month. https://www.reddit.com/r/Wallstreetsi...'Impossible' to sanction Russian gold, financier tells RT https://www.rt.com/business/552824-ru...Ships waiting to discharge in Shanghai https://old.reddit.com/r/Wallstreetsi...America's Biggest Owner Of Farmland Is Now Bill Gates https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielsha...