avalanche
Residents of Eagle River, Alaska, returned to their homes on March 28 after being evacuated following an avalanche, local media reported.

The avalanche, which occurred on March 24, left the community under more than 40 feet of snow and homes without power.

Officials in Eagle River said they successfully deployed explosives to reduce avalanche danger on Sunday, March 27.

Drone video filmed by Michael Larson shows the aftermath of the avalanche on March 27. Credit: Michael Larson via Storyful