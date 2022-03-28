The Moscow-based Novaya Gazeta newspaper has announced it will suspend its operations from Monday, after receiving the second notice in a row from the Russian media watchdog.- until the end of the 'special operation on the territory of Ukraine'," the outlet said in a brief statement.The outlet received the second warning from the regulator in a week on Monday. The notice came after, TASS reported. The first warning was lodged by Roskomnadzor last Tuesday over a similar issue related to coverage by "foreign agents."The newspaper's team will spend the time off searching for new formats and exploring "new genres," Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov has said."The team is wonderful. And while the publishing is suspended, they will think about what new genres, products, and things they can do," he told TASS.The "foreign agents" legislation that ultimately led to the "temporary" suspension of Novaya Gazeta's activities has been repeatedly targeted by the journalist as well. Apart from, he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to revisit the "vague" and "extrajudicial legislation."Multiple media outlets critical of Russia's authorities have fallen victim to the ongoing offensive in Ukraine, launched by Moscow last month.Moscow launched a large-scale offensive against its neighbor Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military alliance. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the Donbass by force.