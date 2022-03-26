© Reuters



In a scaled-back formulation of its war goals, Russia said on Friday that the first phase of its military operation was mostly complete and it would focus on completely "liberating" Ukraine's breakaway eastern Donbas region.The announcement appeared to indicate that Moscow may be switching to more limited objectives after running into fierce Ukrainian resistance in a month of war.The defence ministry said. They jointly make up the Donbas.Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, said in a speech.A senior diplomatic source in Moscow described it as a face-saving move and possible prelude to a climbdown by Russia. Its forces have become bogged down and failed to take any major city since invading Ukraine from the north, east and south on February 24."Their war aims are/were much wider than Donbas, leaving their force divided with poorly coordinated attacks on multiple fronts by unprepared troops," the source said."I'd anticipated the possibility of a refocusing of effort back on Donbas, but while Putin rhetoric remains maximalist we need to see more evidence on the ground."President Vladimir Putin says Russian forces are on a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.The West and Kyiv call that a false pretext to invade a democracy, saying his true goal was to topple the government.Ukraine says it is willing to negotiate an end to the war but will not surrender or bow to ultimatums.Rudskoi said