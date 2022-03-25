Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Valery Gerasimov "have so far declined to engage" in phone calls with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"Over the past month, Secretary Austin and Chairman Milley have sought, and continue to seek, calls with their Russian counterparts. Minister Shoigu and General Gerasimov have so far declined to engage," Kirby said.
Relations between the two countries on the diplomatic front have deteriorated as well. Russia this week warned the U.S. that relations could be severed over President Biden calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and informed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that it was expelling some diplomats.
U.S. officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not communicated with his Russian counterpart either, but Kirby stated maintaining connections between defense officials in both countries is "critically importance at this time," according to the Post.
Comment: Too late. For weeks the US basically ignored Russia's deescalation proposals, and, with Ukraine talking about making a dirty bomb, amongst other attacks, Russia was eventually forced to take action, and the time for talking - likely US attempts to stall Russia's advance - will have to wait.
On Wednesday, the U.S. said it has officially determined that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, as thousands have died during the conflict — including hundreds of civilians with shelling of hospitals, arts centers and bomb shelters.
Comment: Russia has done nothing of the sort, it has gone out of its way to preserve civilian life and infrastructure. The US has had to 'officially' (unilaterally) make these statements because it has no proof and because the international community is not in agreement.
The U.S. has been careful not to take military actions that could escalate the war in Ukraine, such as imposing a no-fly zone over the country.
Comment: The US hasn't dared to impose a no-fly zone.
The U.S. has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russian officials and companies while also providing hundreds of millions worth of arms to Ukraine's military, which has thus far held off Russian efforts to take major population centers.
Comment: The sanctions, on their 4th round already, are seriously backfiring. As for Russia incursion, it's taking time because Ukraine's military is using citizens as human shields and it's secreting its neo-Nazi aligned troops in residential areas, but, Russia will have known this would happen and it's likely that its special operation is running, for the most part, on schedule: