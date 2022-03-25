© Paul Matinka/NBAE/Getty Images



What are the details?

"I'm going to make some tough choices. People are not going to agree with some of them. I must move this city forward. Generals lead from the front. I was not elected to be fearful, but to be fearless."

"New York City (heavily reliant on the tourism) has to function. We're leading the entire country, for the most part, in unemployment. We're seeing unbelievable vacancies in our business district."

"This is about putting New York City-based based performers on a level playing field. Hometown players had an unfair disadvantage."

The Kyrie Irving controversy

"It's ridiculous. I don't understand it at all. There's a few people in our arena that's unvaxxed, right? They lifted all of that in our arena, right? So I don't get it ... I don't get it. It just feels like at this point now, somebody's trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority. But everybody out here is looking for attention, and that's what I feel like the mayor wants right now, is some attention. But he'll figure it out soon. He better."

"But it just didn't make any sense. There's unvaxxed people in this building already. We got a guy who can come in the building, I guess, are they fearing our safety? I don't get it. We're all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season people didn't understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully, Eric, you got to figure this out."

Other city workers still under mandate: 'Like second-class citizens'

"if the mandate isn't necessary for famous people, then it's not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis. While celebrities were in lockdown, New York City police officers were on the street throughout the pandemic, working without adequate PPE and in many cases contracting and recovering from Covid themselves. They don't deserve to be treated like second-class citizens now."

"doesn't make sense. The objective, scientific findings do not support giving athletes one option and New York City detectives another option."

"there can't be one system for the elite and another for the essential workers of our city."

"When New York City shut down, many workers were mandated to come in every day without vaccines to keep the city running. These workers often got sick, and when they got better, came right back to work."