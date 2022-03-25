Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
The Babylon Bee
Wed, 23 Mar 2022 00:01 UTC
"People need to know that Florida stands for reason, goodness, anti-wokeness, and respecting the fandom. No totalitarian COVID measures, no creepy child grooming, and no dumb casino planets! The Last Jedi is super lame!" said Gov DeSantis.
"I'm all for subverting expectations, but The Last Jedi goes too far. I still can't believe Rian Johnson added paper to the Star Wars galaxy. Paper!" the governor raged. "And don't get me started on strange British broom boys. This isn't Oliver Twist!"
DeSantis, a known supporter of The Force Awakens, was also critical of The Rise of Skywalker for pretending The Last Jedi never existed.
"We all agree it was terrible but you have to tie up those loose ends, J.J.! You further split the fandom! Ugh!"
CNN's Don Lemon said of the Florida state declaration, "Racism, sexism, and transphobia isn't enough for Florida. DeSantis is coming for Tatooine!"
DeSantis remained firm. "Tatooine isn't even in The Last Jedi, Lemon doesn't know what he's talking about! He spreads false narratives, I disabuse him of those narratives, but he tells them anyway."
Star Wars creator George Lucas supported the declaration but lamented that it didn't actually do anything. He is reportedly in talks with DeSantis to film a new Star Wars movie to replace The Last Jedi that will only be shown in Florida.
- Moderna to seek emergency covid vaccine authorization for children under six
- Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills after finding elevated levels of cancer causing impurity
- Best of the Web: Canada's 'pandemic of the fully vaxxed': 7 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths according to official data
- Peer-reviewed BMJ article: Medicine is corrupted by dominance of Big Pharma, which suppresses negative results, hides adverse effects
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Trans Takeover of Women's Sports
- Pfizer and me - Best Buddies
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- Covid Vaccine Spike Protein is a Pore-forming Toxin
- Fauci warns that COVID isn't over and that US restrictions could always come back
- Moderna plans three more mRNA vaccines, not all for infection
- Fired ER Doctor tells RFK, Jr. 'We just bowed down' instead of practicing science
- Study finds some of the world's lowest dementia rates in Amazonian indigenous groups
- Shocking findings on increased deaths in 25- to 44-year-olds
- Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
- Experts?
- Smokers are not a 'burden' on health care systems - a rational discussion
- Tanzania on high alert as four die during yellow fever outbreak in Kenya
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Are mRNA Vaccines Incorporated into the Human Genome?
- Origins of sociopathy: the etiology of guiltlessness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours.
Comment: For context, the joke is a reference to this: Ron DeSantis recognizes Emma Weyant as winner of NCAA swimming championship, not biological male Lia Thomas