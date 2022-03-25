Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an official state declaration claiming Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi sucked."I'm all for subverting expectations, but The Last Jedi goes too far. I still can't believe Rian Johnson added paper to the Star Wars galaxy. Paper!" the governor raged. "And don't get me started on strange British broom boys. This isn't Oliver Twist!""We all agree it was terrible but you have to tie up those loose ends, J.J.! You further split the fandom! Ugh!"Star Wars creator George Lucas supported the declaration but lamented that it didn't actually do anything. He is reportedly in talks with DeSantis to film a new Star Wars movie to replace The Last Jedi that will only be shown in Florida.