A prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump says the former president was "guilty of numerous felony violations.""As you know from our recent conversations and presentations, I believe that Donald Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations of the Penal Law in connection with the preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition," Pomerantz said in the letter , which was reported by the New York Times on Wednesday."Mr. Vance had been intimately involved in our investigation, attending grand jury presentations, sitting in on certain witness interviews, and receiving regular reports about the progress of the investigation. He concluded that the facts warranted prosecution, and he directed the team to present evidence to a grand jury and to seek an indictment of Mr. Trump and other defendants as soon as reasonably possible," Pomerantz wrote.While Pomerantz said the investigation "has been suspended indefinitely," a spokeswoman for Bragg, Danielle Filson, insisted the inquiry was continuing, the New York Times reported . "A team of experienced prosecutors is working every day to follow the facts and the law. There is nothing more we can or should say at this juncture about an ongoing investigation," Filson added.Bragg's decision "not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest," Pomerantz said, citing it as his reason to resign.