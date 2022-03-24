© FOX 9



Ice in Silver Bay! Not every day you have a window of ice on your car.



Video credit: Katie Foshay pic.twitter.com/vhbXTlgbcg — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) March 22, 2022

The Twin Cities metro is waking up to a fresh little coating of snow on our cooler grassy surfaces Wednesday, while parts of northern Minnesota saw over a foot of snow.The rain rolled in by the latter part of the morning and hung around all day and much of the night before switching to some flakes for a while early Wednesday. Much of the area has received more than three quarters of an inch of rain with MSP Airport now just shy of an inch. Some spots just west and south of the Twin Cities have seen as much as an inch and a quarter.For northern Minnesota, it's been freezing rain and snow though. This video coming from the National Weather Service office in Duluth showing a coating of ice on much of the city.For other areas of the north, it's all about the snow with a band of 4"-8"+ falling from the Brainerd Lakes area to Grand Rapids and points north and east.