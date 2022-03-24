Three people, including two children, have died after their home was struck by lightning during stormy weather in Ofafafa, KwaZulu-Natal.The three were struck on Wednesday.Spokesperson for the department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KZN Senzelwe Mzila says the victims all belonged to one family."Yesterday, we learned with shock and sadness of the tragic incident that occurred in Ofafafa, in the uBuhlebezwe Local Municipality, where a lightning strike killed three people in the Mzobe family.""The reports received by the department indicate that a 69-year-old female and two children we killed instantly when lightning struck their home in the afternoon."Mzila says one other person was injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment."We have assigned disaster management teams to provide the necessary support to the affected family.""The inclement weather conditions that were experienced by parts of the province yesterday uprooted trees and damaged both public and private infrastructure. Disaster management teams continue to assess the extent of the damage in the affected areas," adds Mzila.