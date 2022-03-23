A series of tornadoes hitting the USA on March 21st and today March 22nd 2022.Over 30 million residents have been advised to take shelter asOn March 21st, tornadoes caused severe damage across a number of areas in Texas, including Elgin, Jacksboro and Round Rock, near Austin.Homes were destroyed as the tornado tore through towns and cities. Trees were uprooted, and power cables brought down causing electricity cuts.Shelters are in place to help affected citizens as warning remain in place. Residents are advised to stay at home until the danger passes.