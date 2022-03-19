The search is ongoing for two missing sailors onboard Al Salmy 6, the UAE-based cargo vessel that sunk in the northern Gulf due to severe weather conditions.A rescue operation was held on Thursday, and according to Salem Al Makrani Cargo, the ship's operator, 27 out of the 30 sailors were saved by Iranian authorities. One sailor was rescued by Front Savannah, an oil tanker that responded to the distress call.n an official statement, Salem Al Makrani Cargo said on Friday, "On Monday, March 15, Al Salmy 6 set sail from Al Hamriya Port, Dubai, to Umm Qasar (in Iraq) in a loaded condition." The vessel was carrying general cargo and cars.The cargo ship started facing rough weather conditions late in the day on March 16. "On March 17, at 3 pm, we received a call from the vessel stating that Al Salmy 6 is not under command and the cargo ship sent a distress signal to nearby vessels."The oil tanker Front Savannah informed Assaluyeh Port Control in Iran, who immediately arranged rescue for the vessels.A Reuters report on Thursday had said all but one of the 30 crew members on board the ship had been rescued and that meteorologists reported wind speeds of 70 kilometres per hour.