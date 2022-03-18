Zhao has a history of skewering the US and its allies on social media, whether by memes or infographics, on topics Washington usually tries to avoid.
Recent targets include Washington's Ukrainian bio-lab program, which fact-checkers and various "experts" insisted were figments of conspiracy theorists' imagination. Notably, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has testified that the biolabs did, in fact, exist.
The Chinese official has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine, pleading with NATO and the US to stop arming Kiev and promote peace through diplomacy instead.
He has not limited his barbs to social media, either. Speaking to journalists during a press conference on Thursday, Zhao defended China's position regarding the conflict in Ukraine as "above board, objective, fair and beyond reproach," arguing that "it is the countries that think they can lord over the world after winning the Cold War that should feel uncomfortable."
"I heard that even the trees, cats, and dogs in Russia are subject to sanctions," Zhao said in apparent disbelief.
Comment: He's actually not joking: 'The International Feline Federation (FIFe) has weighed in on the Ukraine crisis, banning Russian-owned cats from competing'
Beijing has declined to take sides in the war between Russia and Ukraine, even as Washington threatens it with sanctions for refusing to back the American war effort.
Comment: The US has become the joke of the international community; well, the other one, the one in grey: