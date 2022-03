Morawiecki and the western press were lying - there was no meeting in Kiev. Instead, the meeting was staged at the Polish rail junction town of Przemysl, 95 kilometres west of Lvov (Lviv), and 20 kms inside the Polish frontier with the Ukraine.

Zelensky himself is now in Polish hands.

The Fabricated Train Journey

© https://mediarail.wordpress.com// and https://pl.wikipedia.org/



The Train

Fake Arrival at Kiev Railway Station, Actually Przemysl

Kiev and Lvov Railway Stations

The Summit Meeting

Press Conference Outside the Meeting Room

The summit meeting of East European leaders, hosted in Kiev by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on March 15 was fabricated by the Polish government, with Polish secret service agents playing the part of journalists, and fake photographs of the meeting, press briefing, and train journey prepared by Zelensky's press office.The Anglo-American media have reported the meeting, as announced by Petr Fiala, the Czech prime minister, with "the aim...to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,""It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made," the Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced. "It is here that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance."In a report published by the Associated Press (AP) bureau in Warsaw, "the long journey over land from Poland to Kyiv by Morawiecki, Poland's deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Ministers Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia sent the message that most of Ukraine still remains in Ukrainian hands."The Warsaw sources say the idea for the summit meeting was initiated by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Since the death of his twin brother in an aircraft crash at Smolensk, Russia, in 2010, Kaczynski has been one of the most influential politicians in Poland; he is in charge of the defence, security, interior and justice ministries. He is fiercely anti-Russian.This had been fitted up for fabricated photographs of the Polish, Czech and Slovenian officials meeting as they purportedly travelled towards Zelensky in Kiev. The press which has published these pictures knows them to have been faked and has assisted in concealing the real location. The Associated Press (AP) - a US-owned corporation based in New York — has provided the most detailed bulletin on the meeting, its participants, and what they discussed In the fine print under AP's publication of photographs of the meeting, the agency issued a source disclaimer. The images came from "video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office", AP said.