© Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Kiev was asked to pull out of Donbass but refused, the Russian president said for the first time.Moscow had asked Kiev to withdraw troops from Donbass republics to avoid bloodshed, but Ukraine refused, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed for the first time on Wednesday.The revelation came three weeks after Putin ordered the Russian military to enter Ukraine to demilitarize and "denazify" the government in Kiev."We had no other option for self-defense, for ensuring the security of Russia, except for conducting a special military operation," the president said, adding that the intervention "will reliably ensure the security of Russia and our people and will never allow Ukraine to serve as a springboard for aggressive actions against our country."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of attacking without provocation. On Wednesday morning, he addressed the US Congress via video link, pleading for shipments of airplanes, missiles and other weapons, as well as a NATO-enforced "no-fly zone" over Ukraine. The US and its allies have sided with Ukraine and imposed a sweeping economic embargo on Russia, but both Washington and NATO have drawn the line at actual military confrontation with Moscow, so far.