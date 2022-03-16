© Getty Images / Vasil Nanev / EyeEm

The initiative covers some 100 measures with funding estimated at $9 billion.The Russian government has prepared a list of measures aimed at tackling the impact of sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.They also plan to offer Russia's partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) the opportunity to raise the limit for duty-free import of goods within the framework of e-commerce. This would allow the maximum possible access to necessary resources and goods, Mishustin said, stressing that Ukraine-related sanctions would not hinder cooperation and integration within the union.According to the prime minister, the draft plan is to be approved at the upcoming government meeting, and some of the measures will be introduced by the end of March.