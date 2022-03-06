Vladimir Putin has described Western sanctions on Russia as being "equivalent to declaring a war", insisting that his invasion of Ukraine was driven by a need to protect Russian speakers in the country.Speaking to female flight attendants in comments broadcast on state television, the Russian president said Moscow wanted Ukraine to be "demilitarised", "de-nazified" and to have a neutral status.He said: "These (sanctions) are methods of fighting against Russia.He also warned that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over the country as "participation in the armed conflict".The Russian president insisted the operation was being carried out by professional soldiers and that no conscripts were involved in Ukraine, despite reports to the contrary.He said: "There is not one conscript and we don't plan for there to be."According to various reports, around a third of the Russian army are conscripts, although it cannot be confirmed how many of those are in Ukraine.It comes afterKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond.He did not specify what response there would be but said it would be in line with Russian interests."This does not mean Russia is isolated," he told reporters on Saturday."The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate a country, and even more so a country as big as Russia."There are many more countries in the world."Mr Peskov said that if the US imposed sanctions on Russia's energy exports then it would deliver a considerable jolt to energy markets.The country is a leading exporter of grains and a major supplier of crude oil, metals, wood, and plastics.Companies suspending operations in Russia include Apple, Mercedes-Benz, BP, Volkswagen, clothing retailer H&M, and furnishings store IKEA.Spain's Teatro Real, one of Europe's major opera houses, confirmed it will cancel upcoming performances by Russia's Bolshoi Ballet.But, as fighting continues in the northern cities of Ukraine as the invasion enters its tenth day.The northeastern city of Mariupol has endured days of "relentless attacks", with residents left without power and water after Russian missiles struck critical infrastructure.It is understood the city remains in Ukrainian hands, but British intelligence said it is "highly likely" Mariupol is surrounded by Russian forces.Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Russia is prepared for the third round of talks with Ukraine.In a news briefing in Moscow with his Kyrgyz counterpart, he claimed that Kyiv is "coming up with excuses" in order to postpone the meeting.Mr Lavrov said: "For now, we haven't received any new dates. We were prepared... from yesterday evening to conduct a third round."He said that the "optimism" surrounding the situation has been dampened by "angry" statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.