The Kremlin said on Saturday that the West was behaving like a bandit by cutting economic relations over the conflict in Ukraine but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond. He did not specify what response there would be but said it would be in line with Russian interests.Peskov said.There are many more countries in the world."Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation" aimed at disarming its neighbour, has triggered a barrage of sanctions and led to an exodus of big companies from the Russian market.He said that if the United States imposedAsked about a law which President Vladimir Putin signed that stiffens punishments for discrediting the Russian armed forces, Peskov said such laws had to be obeyed.The law was introduced urgently in an extraordinary situation, he said, because Russia was facing an unprecedented information war unleashed by the West.Foreign companies, he said, would one day return to Russia, although some would find others had taken their places."In some areas, we'll really wait for them [the companies]. In other places we'll wait for them less as their places will be taken by companies from other countries."