Germany's finance minister said on Monday the cabinet would approve a draft 2022 budget on Wednesday but that he would submit supplementary fiscal plans to parliament in the coming weeks to reflect the economic impact of the war in Ukraine."We will also submit a supplementary budget to the Bundestag in the next few weeks," Lindner said.The sanctions also have negative consequences for Germany, he said, adding:"The pressure on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin must be increased to the maximum in order to end this war as quickly as possible. We therefore welcome the continued work on sanctions," Lindner added.The budget plan he will present on Wednesday sees net new debt falling to 7.5 billion in 2023, before rising to 13.7 billion in 2026, finance ministry sources said.