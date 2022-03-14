Floods hit Hérault in France today, on March 13th 2022.Warnings are in place following heavy rains and high winds that have led to floods in the region.A high amount of rainfall has led to the Orb river overflowing its banks, flooding local areas. Béziers has been particularly affected, as flood waters covered much of the town.Evacuations have taken place as flood waters rise. Houses were flooded, with belongings destroyed.Roads were closed as vehicles were covered by water. Traffic was stopped, with residents advised not to leave their homes unless necessary .