© INGD



Disaster authorities in Mozambique report that at least 12 people have died after Cyclone Gombe swept across the countryCyclone Gombe made landfall as a Category 3 Tropical Cyclone on Friday, 11 March 2022 on the coast between Mossuril and Mogincual districts in Nampula Province.mostly in Nampula (Angoche, Moma, Mogovolas, Mucuburi, Monapo, Ilha, Lalaua, Mossuril, Nacala Porto and Meconta) and Zambezia (Namacurra, Gile, Nicoadala, Maganja, Pebane, Molocue, Mocubela, Mopeia, Mocuba and lle).Mozambique's Instituto Nacional de Gestão e Redução do Risco de Desastres (INGD) reported on 13 March that 12 people have died in Nampula Province as a result of the passage of the storm. Around 40 people were also injured. INGD added that more than 3,000 homes have been completely destroyed and about 2,500 damaged, mostly as a result of strong winds, forcing many to evacuate. Authorities have set up 8 shelters to house those displaced in Nampula Province. Places of worship and public buildings including schools were also damaged, along with power infrastructure.