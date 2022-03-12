The Misuse Problem

"A health campaign follows a specific sequence that moves the target audience from awareness of an issue towards a behaviour resulting in a specific health outcome. [. . .] Presenting a consistent message from multiple sources increases the likelihood of action. [. . .] Trusted messengers and high-profile personalities can add their voices to the campaign."

"Approaching public health from a behavioural perspective requires focusing on people and their behaviours in the context in which those behaviours occur. [. . .] Behaviours can be defined so that the influences on those behaviours in terms of barriers and drivers can be diagnosed. The strategies and interventions that can change those behaviours can then be designed."

"A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened. [. . .] The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging . [. . .] Some people will be more persuaded by appeals to play by the rules, some by duty to the community, and some to personal risk. All these different approaches are needed. [. . .] Use media to increase sense of personal threat. [. . .] Consider use of social disapproval for failure to comply."

"People's behaviour may be altered if they are first exposed to certain sights, words or sensations. [. . .] [P]eople behave differently if they have been 'primed' by certain cues beforehand. Emotional responses to words, images and events can be rapid and automatic. [P]eople can experience a behavioural reaction before they realise what they are reacting to. [. . . .] This shifts the focus of attention away from facts and information, and towards altering the context within which people act. [. . .] Behavioural approaches embody a line of thinking that moves from the idea of an autonomous individual, making rational decisions, to a 'situated' decision-maker, much of whose behaviour is automatic and influenced by their choice environment. [. . ....] [C]citizens may not fully realise that their behaviour is being changed — - or, at least, how it is being changed."

This deception renders us far more likely to behave as instructed.

Acceptance And Commitment Therapy (ACT)

"To put it bluntly, human beings are playing a rigged game in which the human mind itself, a wonderful tool for mastering the environment, has been turned on its host. [. . .] Ultimately, what ACT asks of you is a fundamental change in perspective: a shift in the way you deal with your personal experience. [. . .] the role of these problems as barriers to living can be changed. [. . .] These new approaches can change the actual substance of your psychological problems and the impact they have on your life."

How to Use ACT To Free The World

"We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him."

