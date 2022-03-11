© Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto/Getty Images



US Vice President Kamala Harris broke out laughing after being asked about Washington's plans to help Ukrainian refugees. Harris was fielding questions regarding the Ukraine crisis alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday in Warsaw when the incident took place.Neither of the two politicians apparently wanted to take the floor initially, with Duda and Harris looking at each other in silence for a brief moment, apparently nudging each other to respond. At one point, the vice president smiled as she turned back toward Duda, joking,Duda revealed thatin dealing with the refugee flow from Ukraine, adding that he specifically called on Washington tothe acceptance of those Ukrainians who have relatives in the US andHarris is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania for talks with allies about Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. She met earlier on Thursday withto help coordinate the international response to the conflict, which has led to more than two million refugees fleeing Ukraine, including over 1.2 million who have crossed into neighboring Poland.Just after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, White House Press Secretary Jenbut expects the bulk of Ukrainians to go to Europe, citing Poland as an example.For instance, she laughed while cutting off a reporter's question about Americans trapped in Afghanistan during the chaotic US evacuation from Kabul last August. Also last year, she repeatedly laughed off questions about visiting the US-Mexico border as record numbers of migrants sought to cross into the US.