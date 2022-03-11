Puppet Masters
Kamala Harris laughs after question on Ukrainian refugees
RT
Thu, 10 Mar 2022 22:58 UTC
A reporter asked Harris whether the US was "willing to make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees" and then turned to Duda, asking the Polish president if he had requested that Washington accept more refugees.
Neither of the two politicians apparently wanted to take the floor initially, with Duda and Harris looking at each other in silence for a brief moment, apparently nudging each other to respond. At one point, the vice president smiled as she turned back toward Duda, joking, "A friend in need is a friend indeed," then burst out laughing, inviting the Polish leader to speak.
Duda revealed that he had asked Harris for assistance in dealing with the refugee flow from Ukraine, adding that he specifically called on Washington to "speed up and simplify" the acceptance of those Ukrainians who have relatives in the US and "who would be willing - at least for the time when the war is still waging... to stay with their families in the United States."
Harris is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania for talks with allies about Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. She met earlier on Thursday with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to help coordinate the international response to the conflict, which has led to more than two million refugees fleeing Ukraine, including over 1.2 million who have crossed into neighboring Poland.
Just after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US was ready to take in refugees fleeing the country, but expects the bulk of Ukrainians to go to Europe, citing Poland as an example.
Harris has a habit of cackling when pressed for answers about serious issues. For instance, she laughed while cutting off a reporter's question about Americans trapped in Afghanistan during the chaotic US evacuation from Kabul last August. Also last year, she repeatedly laughed off questions about visiting the US-Mexico border as record numbers of migrants sought to cross into the US.
Reader Comments
Patrick2017 2022-03-11T22:08:04Z
Cummala Hairass, this is what the DemonRats voted into our government ! 😂
Bezel Bub · 2022-03-11T22:10:51Z
I cant believe that feckless whore is the Vice Prostitute...actually, upon reflection I can believe it...
- Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
- Experts?
- Smokers are not a 'burden' on health care systems - a rational discussion
- Tanzania on high alert as four die during yellow fever outbreak in Kenya
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Are mRNA Vaccines Incorporated into the Human Genome?
- UK releases report confirming the fully vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study finds
- Israeli survey shows Covid booster shots causing more injuries than previously thought
- Do the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines degrade higher human functions?
- Can COVID Vaccines Write the Spike Protein Into the Human Genome?
- Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11
- US agencies 'quietly' studying reports of post-vax neurological issues, while ghosting trial participants and sitting on data
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - New Excuses for Heart Attacks Defy Logic
- How to End Vaccine Mandates — A History Lesson
- Best of the Web: Oopsie: Pfizer vaccine is reverse transcribed intracellularly into the genome of human cells in as fast as 6 hours upon exposure, study
- Mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis warning in Australia after strain found in pigs
- German health insurer reveals 'alarming' underreporting of vaccine side-effects
- More autopsies needed to explain COVID vaccine deaths
- Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
- Horse-mounted Canadian police prepare to storm bouncy castle
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
sociologists have long observed that north Americans always blame their failures on external causes, conversely will always take credit for their...