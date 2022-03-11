© Johanna Geron/AP/Getty Images/KJN



The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has warned that the European bloc must do what it can to "avoid the escalation of war" amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.Speaking to Franceinfo on Thursday, Borrell claimed that Europe will "undoubtedly" deliver weapons and defense equipment to Ukraine as long as the military clashes with Russia last. Despite this offer, he was clear that the EU must be cautious to "avoid going to war with Russia" because that would spark a "third world war."In his remarks to the French news outlet,The EU representative's remarks come after the bloc slappedWhile the EU has been seeking to financially punish Russia for the conflict in Ukraine,claiming that it is a "difficult" decision for the bloc, as it currently imports a lot of its energy supply from Russia.