India said on Friday it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India's envoy to protest.Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms."On March 9, 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the Indian ministry of defence said in a three-paragraph statement."It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."The ministry said the government had "taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry".Pakistani officials said the missile was unarmed and had crashed near the country's eastern city of Mian Channu, about 500km (310 miles) from capital Islamabad.Pakistan warned India "to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future"."The admission that it was a missile was very nonchalant," he said. "What does this say about their safety mechanisms and the technical prowess of very dangerous weapons? The international community needs to have a very close look at this."The official said it was possibly a BrahMos missile - a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India.According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the missile's range is between 300km and 500km, making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.The Pakistani official wondered if the incident meant that India had "missiles in ready-to-launch positions and pointed at Pakistan, and that too without any safeguard of a command and control system".A Pakistani military spokesman told a news conference on Thursday evening that a "high-speed flying object" originating from the northern Indian city of Sirsa had crashed in eastern Pakistan."The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property on ground," he said.A Pakistan air force official said the object, flying at 12,000 metres (40,000 feet) and three times the speed of sound, had flown 124km (78 miles) into Pakistani airspace.Happymon Jacob, a professor of international studies at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, said both sides had handled the situation well."It gives me great hope that the 2 nuclear weapon states dealt with the missile incident in a mature manner," he wrote on Twitter.