"We are not engaging with any sanctioned individual and have frozen all relations with Russian entities," spokesperson Amanda Russo told Politico this week.
Putin was also completely purged from the WEF website earlier this week before Russo's announcement.
The WEF's decision comes as the United States, European Union, Canada, and several other countries have put crippling sanctions on Russia's economy and banking sector, as well as Russian politicians, oligarchs, and Putin himself. There are also dozens of major corporations that have followed suit, cutting off business operations in the country entirely.
However, the public decoupling for the WEF is somewhat surprising because of the close relationship it has maintained and Russia in the past. Not only has Putin been a keynote speaker for the Schwab-led organization several times over the years, but he is also a graduate of the WEF's Young Global Leaders program, which has also produced other notable globalist-puppets like Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, New Zeland PM Jacinda Ardern and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
In other words, some of the worst of the worst sellouts among elected officials in the West.
The WEF uses these loyal graduates of its programs to infiltrate governments around the world in order to further their globalist utopia agenda, and that's not a wild conspiracy theory that emerged from the dark recesses of the far-right interweb - Schwab openly, and often, brags about corrupting governments by infiltrating them from within.
Just take a look at this one clip from a speech in 2017:
With Putin being a graduate of the WEF program, does this public decoupling signal that troubles are brewing in the globalist's 'utopia' agenda?
Comment: There actually isn't really any evidence of Putin being a graduate of the WEF program other than Schwabby's say so. Consider the fact that "WEF 'Young Global Leaders' must be 38 or under when they are admitted. At 38 Putin would have still been in the KGB in the dying days of the USSR in 1990." and that "WEF didn't start the Young Global Leaders program (as "Global Leaders for Tomorrow") until 1993 when Putin was already 41."
After all, Ukraine is the most poorly kept secret of Western elites. The country has long been used by the likes of the Biden crime family, Obama, Soros, the Clintons, and the WEF, among many others to run their corrupt dealings through. And now, with the sh*tstorm kicking up about the US-Backed, EcoHealth-linked biological warfare testing labs that Putin is reportedly targeting, things are getting sketchy for the criminal cabal.
What's more, the Ukrainian government has also announced that they are planning on evacuating all sensitive data and servers to other countries overseas if Russian forces continue to gain control of the country.
Although the WEF has made the decision to cut Putin off, they have left the possibility of a return to good graces on the table if he decides to come around and play ball again.
The last time Putin and Schwab met was sometime in 2021. Schwab told the Russian leader that his country was of "particular importance" in world events, so he is definitely interested in maintaining a relationship. The WEF founder has even gone so far as to say that Putin's voice was "essential" in world affairs.