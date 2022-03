Most worrying of all, it was perpetrated by the Neo-Nazi group Svoboda, founded by Andriy Parubiy.

Finally, it may also be an idea to never fund Nazi battalions.

Why Putin Invaded Ukraine - and what's really going onTruth is the first casualty of war, and the Ukraine conflict has been no exception. Online commentary has kept up where corporatist media has failed. Leaving legacy media outlets catching up with what the public began figuring out almost immediately. To save face, and their credibility, even legacy media "fact-checkers" (read: hopeful arbitrators of acceptable opinion) found themselves belatedly decrying the shameless war propaganda peddled by their own journalists."Misleading posts have come from "official" sources as well as from "ordinary" social media users. One example was a tweet posted by the verified account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence."Because it became almost impossible to hide this:To emphasise, this article serves to analyse how to prevent the danger of World War III. Its purpose is not to defend Putin's actions. To understand the conflict requires understanding the recent history, and what Russia's national interests are in the region. Ukraine had a long history of cultural and political ties with Russia, dating to Kievan Rus of the 10th century that was founded by the Rurikid dynasty from Swedish vikings. It had been formally a part of the Russian Empire since the 18th century and remained in its sphere of influence.In short, such an action required a response. With the second largest oil reserves in the world, and by controlling most of Europe's gas supplies (which pass through Ukraine)This is something that was recognised by Trump, despite the now proven hoax that he was captured by Putin.Despite corporatist media denials, the neo-Nazi nature of Ukraine's new pro-American regime is by now well established, as the previous Radical Dispatch has documented The US was arming the Nazi Azov battalion for three years , until it finally ended the open part of this cooperation in 2018."House-passed spending bills for the past three years have included a ban on U.S. aid to Ukraine from going to the Azov Battalion, but the provision was stripped out before final passage each year...The Azov Battalion was founded in 2014, and its first commander was Andriy Biletsky, who previously headed the neo-Nazi group Patriot of Ukraine.Canada, surprise surprise, was also involved in this arming and funding of Ukrainian Nazis. Replete with Western funds, the group promptly appears to have begun organising Nazi summer camps for children:As well as organising street patrols for Nazi blackshirts in order to maintain their grip on power. BBC Newsnight reports And mass Nazi rallies, glorifying Nazi collaborators:Russia responded to this regime change by helping Crimea secede, and by recognising Luhansk's and Donetsk's independence.Crime and corruption spiked, and Ukraine spiralled into a trafficking hub Eventually, matters with this new regime came to a head with Ukraine's touted and potential NATO membership This was a red line for Russia. In the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, America feared Soviet nuclear missiles that were placed 103 miles from the US border, and they took action. This led to thirteen days of attempting to avert all-out nuclear war, known as the Cuban Missile crisis.After the pro-American Maidan uprising (or coup) in Ukraine,And the below is a map depicting the asymmetry in US and Russian military power globally.These two maps go some way to explaining why Russian felt threatened by the 2014 regime change in Ukraine. US Military officers have been aware of and warning of precisely this reaction by Russia for some time. This is because they are trained to think about international affairs in strategic terms. Here is former senior advisor to the US Secretary of Defence, Colonel Macgregor:What you hear above from Colonel Douglas Macgregor is precisely what Putin has directly stated, multiple times.Kremlin analysts have warned about this too. Here is Vladimir Pozner in 2018:Russia had been promised that NATO would not expand Eastwards. Alas, it appears that certain US corporate interests became too large for the US establishment to ignore.Perhaps to avoid all-out conflict over Ukraine, Russia had been seeking to bypass Ukraine via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline built in the sea. The Nord stream 2 project, however, was repeatedly thwarted.Eventually, Russia moved into Ukraine to secure her interests. After recent Western sanctions, it is reported that Nord stream 2 has filed for insolvency With this background, and context, it is now possible to see what Russia's interests are in Ukraine, and how to bring this conflict to an end without provoking World War III.We end here as we began: this article serves to analyse how to prevent the danger of World War III. Its purpose is not to defend Putin's actions.With that in mind, and as US Colonel Macgregor has stated in the video above, this will likely end with Ukraine being split into two. Putin will probably maintain control East of the upper river, and insist on a return to a neutral regime West of the river. That is, unless certain rabid Western politicians get their way and manage to spark a nuclear catastrophe. A blackout of reliable geostrategic insight, coupled with now proven and prolific war propaganda in our media, can only provoke precisely that. Only sober political analysis can aid deescalation, but that is precisely what is being discouraged right now. Readers should ponder why.