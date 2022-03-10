Route 91 documentary las vegas shooting
Earlier in January, Mindy Robinson, the actress and outspoken political activist and commentator, released a documentary she produced titled "Route 91: Uncovering the Cover Up" which takes a deep dive into the October 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The fatalities and injuries caused as a result of the shooting, reportedly carried out by a lone gunman identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, labeled the incident as the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history to be carried out by a single individual - with a total of 58 killed and 411 others wounded by gunfire.

Officials said that Paddock took his own life following the 11-minute massacre carried out through a window in one of the rooms of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, but years after the incident, there's been little information on why Paddock allegedly carried out this mass shooting.

However, Robinson's documentary takes a deep dive into the incident, media reports that followed after the fact, and many of the glaring inconsistencies that call into question the FBI's narrative of this mass shooting being the work of a lone gunman.

From bodycam footage from the scene of the incident, to witness interviews, to compiled reports detailing other 911 calls from the evening of the shooting where other suspected shooters were reported to police at other various locations along the strip, the documentary covers a lot.

Red Voice Media had an opportunity to catch up with Robinson to ask her what motivated her to put together this documentary.

"I've always been collecting information here and there, but after fighting to expose election fraud and failing by hitting the wall that we're asking these corrupt government officials to investigate themselves for fraud, I decided to pour my time into exposing the most corrupt thing they've ever done to my state," she said.

Robinson explained that she almost wound up attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival herself, and that at this point Americans "deserve the truth" on what really transpired on the night of the incident.

"I was supposed to be at that concert, I'm friends with several of the performers and I would have been up front and center of it but had to fly overseas that night last minute instead," Robinson continued. "People deserve the truth, and it's unbelievable how poorly this was covered up and quickly dropped."

This is a must watch for anyone trying to learn more about the October 2017 that the officials and mainstream media have nearly memory holed mere weeks after it transpired.

(*Note - YouTube has age-restricted the video, but luckily it's also available at Infowars.)