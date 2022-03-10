Society's Child
Mindy Robinson's documentary on the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting dives deep into the cover-up
Red Voice Media
Tue, 18 Jan 2022 00:01 UTC
The fatalities and injuries caused as a result of the shooting, reportedly carried out by a lone gunman identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, labeled the incident as the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history to be carried out by a single individual - with a total of 58 killed and 411 others wounded by gunfire.
Officials said that Paddock took his own life following the 11-minute massacre carried out through a window in one of the rooms of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, but years after the incident, there's been little information on why Paddock allegedly carried out this mass shooting.
However, Robinson's documentary takes a deep dive into the incident, media reports that followed after the fact, and many of the glaring inconsistencies that call into question the FBI's narrative of this mass shooting being the work of a lone gunman.
From bodycam footage from the scene of the incident, to witness interviews, to compiled reports detailing other 911 calls from the evening of the shooting where other suspected shooters were reported to police at other various locations along the strip, the documentary covers a lot.
Red Voice Media had an opportunity to catch up with Robinson to ask her what motivated her to put together this documentary.
"I've always been collecting information here and there, but after fighting to expose election fraud and failing by hitting the wall that we're asking these corrupt government officials to investigate themselves for fraud, I decided to pour my time into exposing the most corrupt thing they've ever done to my state," she said.
Robinson explained that she almost wound up attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival herself, and that at this point Americans "deserve the truth" on what really transpired on the night of the incident.
"I was supposed to be at that concert, I'm friends with several of the performers and I would have been up front and center of it but had to fly overseas that night last minute instead," Robinson continued. "People deserve the truth, and it's unbelievable how poorly this was covered up and quickly dropped."
This is a must watch for anyone trying to learn more about the October 2017 that the officials and mainstream media have nearly memory holed mere weeks after it transpired.
(*Note - YouTube has age-restricted the video, but luckily it's also available at Infowars.)
Reader Comments
America… your government* literally enjoys killing you.
*As do most other government’s.
I lived 30 miles or so from the Parkland shooting in Florida. That morning I was walking my golden retriever in Lake Worth at about 8 AM when the first of 4 military jet fighters flight paths were over me. They were extremely loud and the first 3 turned at about 700 feet altitude and headed East, and the fourth turned straight upward. Curious, I began looking for reports, and found one newspaper article of a series of "Terrorist exercises" being performed in Florida, and this was the last one.
Later that day was the Parkland shooting. The "shooter" arrived by Uber one or two minutes before the shooting began. The school was having an emergency exercise itself. There were many reports from students and faculty saying there were multiple shooters. One faculty member opened a door and saw a "shooter" dressed in Police SWAT gear; her arm was grazed by a bullet. One student said she walked out with the identified "shooter" dressed in his red shirt, and the video was debunked immediately. The Broward sheriff immediately states the building will be destroyed, to remove the trauma memory (think of evidence).
The aftermath of the shooting was an incredibly orchestrated flow into an anti-assault rifle campaign led by "students", which did lead to some legislation. When another shooting occurred in Texas, it was basically ignored by the media.
Questions I would have asked: Was the Parkland school involved in a "terrorist exercise"? Who in the school participated, and were they killed? Where was the SWAT uniform when the "shooter" arrived by UBER, how did he change in 1 or 2 minutes, and where did the SWAT uniform go? Were any forensics done on the people who were killed or on the walls of the buildings to identify the rifle(s) used? What was the school emergency exercise, and what were students directed to do? What explains the nonchalance of the students as they are led from the buildings? When you ask questions you see that the narrative is a cover for psychopaths.