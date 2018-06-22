Society's Child
Security guard claims the Las Vegas shooter shot him in the thigh with a pellet gun
Thu, 21 Jun 2018 20:00 UTC
Jesus Campos, a security guard at Mandalay Bay, made headlines initially because he was reportedly the only witness who saw Paddock open the door of his hotel room on the 32nd floor and shoot at least 200 rounds out into the hall.
Days after the shooting, International Union President David Hickey claimed that Campos was "shot in the right thigh when he approached Paddock's room on the 32nd floor during the Las Vegas mass shooting," and a GoFundMe page claimed that Campos "was shot through the door while on random patrol as a Security Officer."
The story changed a number of times, and Campos went from being a random casualty, to the first victim of the shooting, who was reportedly shot once in the leg once when Paddock opened the door to his room and fired at least 200 rounds into the hall in his direction.
The newly released body camera footage, published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, shows Campos after his encounter with Paddock, and with the exception of what looks to be a small trickle of blood on his leg, he does not appear to have just been shot.
While the initial reports claimed that Campos was shot in his right thigh, he has his pants rolled up on his left leg and is motioning to it, as if to show that it is where he was injured.
"I don't know if it's a pellet or a .22," Campos told the officer.
While Campos does appear to walk with somewhat of a limp, his assertion that he was shot with a pellet gun seems much more accurate than the claim that he was shot with an actual bullet, which would likely have made him unable to walk, would have left a noticeable wound, and would have caused significant pain.
The two other men standing with Campos when the officers arrive appear to be either security personnel or Mandalay Bay employees, and they do not seem to be concerned at all about the fact that Campos was just shot.
The officers appear to be on the 32nd floor of the hotel, and when they start to look down the hall, Campos can be heard saying, "Hey, you guys, the direction on shooting is probably the peephole, so look out for that."
"Is he shooting down this way?" one of the officers asked.
"He was. That's how I got shot," Campos replied.
According to the timeline of the shooting, Campos arrived on the 32nd floor around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2017, with the intention of investigating "an alert of an open door in a guest's room down the hall from Paddock's suite." He then called security dispatch to report the blocked door at 10:04 p.m. and was shot by Paddock at 10:06 p.m.
The first two police officers to enter the 32nd floor, who are presumably the officers featured in the body camera footage, did not make it to the floor until 10:57 p.m., approximately 42 minutes after Paddock is said to have fired his final shot out of his hotel room window, at a nearby concert festival.
Given the fact that they did not know if Paddock was still alive, or if he planned to continue the shooting rampage, the idea that Campos and the two other men who were standing with him appeared to be nonchalantly waiting, several feet down the hall from where a man was just caught shooting out of his hotel room door is absurd.
In addition to the ever-changing story surrounding what Campus experienced and where he was during the shooting, there are also a number of questions about where he went in the aftermath of the massacre, and why he has only appeared once following the shooting, in a bizarre interview on the Ellen Show.
As The Free Thought Project reported, Campos was never registered to work as a security guard, and just days after the shooting, he made a strange trip to Mexico-even though he was reportedly the only witness to the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, and at the time, police claimed they were looking for a possible second suspect.
Watch the body camera footage below:
