© Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the West of provoking Russia's conflict with Ukraine on Monday, after senior US officials met with his government over the weekend.Maduro called on those responsible to seek "a favorable scenario of negotiation and agreement" to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.Maduro's words came after senior US officials traveled to Venezuela over the weekend to meet with Maduro's government in their highest-level visit since the US broke off diplomatic relations in 2019.While the US refuses to identify Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, instead recognizing pro-US politician Juan Guaido as the 'interim' president,