Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
Babylon Bee
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 18:36 UTC
"Correlation does not equal causation," said CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. "But this time it may. The nation is currently reeling from an uptick in myocarditis cases as Russia invades Ukraine. Honestly, we really can't think of anything else in the world that could possibly be causing this."
According to sources, Cooper had invited Dr. Fauci on the program but couldn't get a hold of him because he'd also been diagnosed with myocarditis.
Rachel Maddow of MSNBC also noted the striking correlation. "As Ukrainians fight for their homeland, are they also suffering from myocarditis?" she said on her program. "It's certainly the case with Americans. Are we, as a nation, so sympathetic for Ukraine's cause that our hearts are literally breaking? This random nuclear scientist says 'yes.'"
Though an enlarged heart from myocarditis is not technically the same as a broken or ruptured heart, it remains the consensus of media reporting that Russia is directly responsible for the failing health of vaccinated Americans, though medical professionals have thus far disagreed with the notion.
CNN's Don Lemon agreed that myocarditis was certainly related to Ukraine, but did propose another possibility. "There's also an alarming correlation between myocarditis and high gas prices that we simply cannot overlook. Could our hearts be enlarged by climate change?"
"Anonymous sources say absolutely."
Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
I watched the following video as I expected it to be pure propaganda - then I realised it was published 25th Feb, less than 24 hours into the...
For those who don't understand, this is not about mask mandates; it is about government over reach and the mandatory vaxx in order to keep a job,...
At this point what does it matter ? During war all the crazies come out on both sides because there are no rules respected anymore ; the sad thing...
Atlantic Council in 2018 Ukraine’s Got a Real Problem with Far-Right Violence (And No, RT Didn’t Write This Headline) It sounds like the stuff of...
I have yet to view this material yet myself but thought to share it nonetheless. Use your own discretion, of course. The US Embassy to Tbilisi is...